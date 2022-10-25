Nicki Minaj was in full on mommy mode over the weekend, celebrating her son “Papa Bear”’s second birthday. The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper hosted a Minions- themed birthday party which took place at a scenic compound in Los Angeles.

Nicki took to social media to show off the beautiful space before sharing photos from the party. “Next Level,” she wrote alongside a video showing party balloons and an in-ground swimming pool. “B4 I post pics wanted to show you guys the overall world. Ice cream machine, cotton candy machine, smoothie machine, pop corn, magic mocktail bar, bouncy house & slide, slime station, Lego hat making station, coloring station, face painting. #PapaBearTurns2”

In a follow-up post, the 39-year old star penned a sweet message to her baby boy, whom she shares with husbands Kenneth Petty. “On 9/30/22 you turned 2,” she captioned the post. “#PapaBear, your Dad & I love you so much. You make us so happy. You’re perfect. Thank you for giving mama new meaning to life. God cover you. Always.”

Nicki also shared photos of Cassie and her husband Alex Fine, who attend the birthday festivities with their two daughters, Frankie and Sunni. The “Do We Have A Problem” rapper gushed over her longtime friendship with the singer, writing, “@cassie @alexfine44 it was such a pleasure to have you guys. Full circle moment. From rapping about Cassie to having kids the same age. I love you guys so much.”

Cassie also shared photos from the birthday party, writing, “I had so much fun taking the girls to celebrate Papa Bear! Thank you @NickiMinaj. Love you.”

Nicki recently spoke about her anxiety since becoming a mom, telling E! News, “I hate that I have more anxiety now because you’re like, ‘What if the one time I leave my child, I get that phone call? I think moms feel like they have to be perfect.”

See more snapshots from Papa Bear’s birthday party below.