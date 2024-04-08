Nicki Minaj Goes Live With Husband Kenneth Petty To Wish Him A Happy Birthday

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty cozied up at what seems like a New York pizza place to celebrate the latter's birthday, which they showcased during her most recent Instagram Live session. Moreover, the two didn't do much but stare into the camera and make some short comments here and there with each other in their arms. Of course, given Petty's criminal history, many fans took to strong debate in the comments of the post below around how wholesome, awkward, happy, forced, or [insert reactionary adjective here] it was or wasn't. Despite all the controversy, the Trinidadian MC's yet to waver in her staunch support of, and constant online love for, her man.

Furthermore, more often than not, Kenneth Petty is by Nicki Minaj's side during her many travels and escapades, including her current tour for Pink Friday 2, Instagram, etc. Most recently, they went to a New York Knicks game at which she gushed over meeting Ben Stiller there, sharing a clip of them together on the aforementioned social media platform. They also have Papa Bear, whose wholesome interactions and videos on the 41-year-old's socials have captured fans' hearts for years now. But as long as this keeps up with no change, and there's no accountability or acknowledgement of aggression in how they've handled his legal reckoning, a sub-sect of fans will always be there to call them out.

Elsewhere, though, Nicki Minaj is having too good of a time these days to have to worry about this aspect as much as she did when the Megan Thee Stallion beef explosively kicked off earlier this year. Along with the PF2 tour, it seems like she has some cool releases slated for 2024, including a possible "FTCU" remix with Sexyy Red. There are no plans for the Barbz to slow down this year, and it's at least nice to see that the Young Money alum has the time to spend time with her husband. After all, dealing with these criticisms and accusations is enough on one's plate without being a superstar.

Meanwhile, we can't help but wonder if she will address another one of her big headline topics: her supposed Cardi B beef, which GloRilla said they should call a truce over on her latest mixtape. Maybe this will prompt some reevaluation on the hip-hop world's behalf. But considering all of the beefs and feuds going on right now... all bets are off. For more news and the latest updates on Nicki Minaj, check back in with HNHH.

