Nicki Minaj And Her Husband Met Ben Stiller At A Knicks Game

Nicki Minaj is currently on the United States leg of her massive Pink Friday 2 tour and it's taking her all over the country. Over the weekend she played a show at Madison Square Garden, but it wasn't the only time she stepped into the iconic building. She also took the opportunity to sit courtside for a Knicks game. While there, she ran into comedian Ben Stiller and was so excited by it that she had to share a video to social media of the pair together.

"SouthSide Jamaica we mobbin them BRICKS so pull up wit da BL!KKS. Some of the best shooters out of NEW YAWK they don’t play wit da KNICKS. @nyknicks @thegarden we love you & appreciate you 🏀 #NEWYORKNICK #NEWYORKKNICKS" her post begins. The caption is attached to a brief clip of her and Ben Stiller and a video of her and her husband enjoying the game. "I LOVE BEN STILLER. he has no idea how much joy his movies have brought to my family & me. Meet da KNICKSTERS coming to a theatre near youuuuuuu" her post continues. Check out all she had to say about the night out below.

Nicki Minaj Shares Ben Stiller Video

Nicki Minaj's tour has been making waves night after night. She's touring on the back of her first new album in 5 years. It became her biggest-selling series of shows before the tour was even underway. Over the weekend she was joined on stage by 50 Cent, the most recent in a series of high-profile guests. During a show in Atlanta last month she was joined by both 2 Chainz and Waka Flocka Flame.

Last week she also reached into an entirely new medium. Nicki dropped her first-ever signature shoe in a team-up with Loci. What do you think of Nicki Minaj running into Ben Stiller at a New York Knicks game? Have you gotten the chance to see any stops on the Pink Friday 2 tour so far? Let us know in the comment section below.

