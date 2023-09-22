Nick Cannon On Kenneth Petty: “He’s Tarnishing The Brand”

Turns out that everyone's chiming in on the Kenneth Petty and Offset situation, which escalated into a firestorm. For example, apparently Nicki Minaj and her husband targeted Jason Lee, according to new claims the Hollywood Unlocked founder made. While that doesn't have much to do with Petty's beef with the rapper, it's hard to take either without the context of the other. Moreover, Nick Cannon became the most recent celebrity to speak on this incident, and it wasn't very forgiving. Still, it's just a lot of gossip and Internet drama at this point, since it didn't go beyond just a few videos of him and his friends staking 'Set out.

"He is tarnishing the brand," Nick Cannon began his remarks. "You're standing on the corner of the block outside of the VMAs. If you a street dude, be a street dude. Don't be on the Internet! Street dudes didn't even get on the phone. Real gangsters move in silence! He got a bunch of other cats around him. 'Yeah, we outside.' We know, n***a! I'm all for keeping it street, but keep it street smart. You on punishment, no TV for you for 120 days."

Nick Cannon Speaks On Kenneth Petty Being Street On The Internet

Furthermore, Nick Cannon wasn't the only celebrity to speak specifically on Kenneth Petty's street persona. Charlamagne Tha God also offered a similar view on The Breakfast Club. "Number one, you should've been let go of all the childish ways of the street, first and foremost," he started off. "That's number one. But number two, I remember a time where folks wouldn't talk about any dirt over the phone. Now y'all recording yourselves in 4K and posting it online? I know law enforcement be having a ball looking at these n***as."

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj still stands by her husband through it all, and even insinuated that Cardi B had something to do with this. At least, that's what fans think. In any case, it's clear that many agree with the father of 12's assessment of the situation. We'll see if there's anything more to this story in the near future. With that in mind, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Nick Cannon and Kenneth Petty.

