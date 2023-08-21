50 Cent Trolls Nick Cannon For Having So Many Kids

50 Cent trolled Nick Cannon for having “12 kids or shit like that” during a recent interview with Forbes‘ Brian J. Roberts. 50 had been discussing his feelings on having children. The comments come as the two have traded shots numerous times over the years.

“If I had Nick Cannon’s 12 kids or shit like that, you could put them all in a bedroom. Everybody’s here,” 50 joked in the interview. “But I’m not going to have kids like that. I don’t want the responsibility of that many women that you got to deal with emotionally, especially after they don’t feel like your friend anymore.”

50 Cent & Nick Cannon On MTV’s “TLR”

Nick Cannon and 50 Cent during 50 Cent Kicks Off MTV’s “TRL” High School Week – April 14, 2003 at MTV Studios – Times Square in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

50 added that he doesn’t, “know what the fuck is wrong with Nick Cannon,” but quickly stopped himself. He admitted that the “old 50 Cent” slipped out for a minute and he is now a “new” version of himself. Elsewhere in the interview, he discusses how he stays “in tune” with the culture, being a mentor to others, his relationship with fame, and more. Check out the full discussion below.

50 Cent Discusses Nick Cannon

As for their feud, Cannon recently made headlines for calling 50 “fat” during a recent episode of The Daily Cannon. When his co-host, Mason Moussette, noted that she would date 50, Cannon fired back that he’s out of shape. 50 previously addressed the beef in 2020, saying that he doesn’t have the energy to spend on Cannon. “I would never respond to Nick Cannon,” he said on The Breakfast Club. “Never. The camera is on, right? He’s legendary corny, he’s been legendary corny. He’s been corny forever, like from the very beginning. I thought at one point he was headed somewhere that was like Will Smith-ish ’cause it was kind of comedy stuff. Then, it just never got to its destination. It just never got cool.”

