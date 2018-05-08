Colin Kaepenrick
- SportsCharlamagne Tha God Slams Colin Kaepernick For Jets Letter: "Pathetic"Charlamagne Tha God isn't happy with Colin Kaepernick for vying for the Jets' quarterback job.By Cole Blake
- SportsCharlamagne Tha God Trashes Colin Kaepernick's Letter To The JetsThe radio host called Kap's latest attempt to rejoin the NFL "pitiful and pathetic."By Ben Mock
- TVColin Kaepernick’s New Netflix Docuseries Compares Being In The NFL To SlaveryAll 6 episodes of “Colin in Black & White” arrived on Netflix yesterday.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsDez Bryant Blasted On Twitter After Comments On Colin KaepernickThe former Cowboys wideout came under fire after taking a couple shots at Colin Kaepernick.By Taylor McCloud
- SneakersNike Air Force 1 Low “Colin Kaepernick” Collab Drops Today: Purchase LinksKaep's AF1 Low drops at 10am ET By Kyle Rooney
- SportsColin Kaepernick's Agent Explains Situation With NFLThe statement breaks down the entire situation.By Cole Blake
- MusicRapsody On Jay Z's NFL Partnership: "You Got To Make Change From The Inside"Rapsody gets Jay Z's point. By Chantilly Post
- SportsMayor Pete Buttigieg Publicly Supports Colin Kapaernick And NFL KneelersMayor Pete Buttigieg stands up for Kaepernick's and the rest of the NFL kneeler's "right to protest what is wrong with our country."By hnhh
- SportsJenelle Evans Storms Off After Being Called Out For Negative Colin Kaepernick PostsJenelle Evans storms off in a fit after being confronted for her disrespectful posts about Colin Kaepernick.By hnhh
- EntertainmentMrs. America Pageant Founder Accused Of Racism:"Black Women Need To Stop Having Babies"The pageant's founder has been accused by contestants of spreading harmful stereotypes and discriminatory comments. By hnhh
- SportsEric Reid, Kaepernick's Ally, Kneels In First Game With Carolina PanthersEric Reid marks his NFL return by continuing his anthem protests.By Devin Ch
- SportsMiami Dolphins Players Kneel For The Anthem In Season OpenerKenny Stills and Albert Wilson are already back to the protest.By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyNick Cannon Inspired By Kaepernick Ad, Buys All The Black Socks In Nike StoreNick Cannon willed into charitable action by Nike's "Just Do It" campaign.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Insecure" In-Show TV Series "Kev'yn" Gets Real Life EpisodesA show within a show. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsBig Sean's "Colin Kaepernick" Lyric Pulled From "Madden 19" Soundtrack"Colin Kaepernick" has become a statement in it of itself.By Devin Ch
- SportsThe Game Puts Dak Prescott On Blast Over NFL Anthem Protest StanceThe Game unleashes West Coast fury on Dallas Cowboy's captain Dak Prescott.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Trolls Fox Sports Over Misguided Colin Kaepernick MemeCharlamagne Tha God embraces his position on "the Caper-Nicks." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicPusha T Commends Colin Kaepernick As A "Superhero"Pusha T has all the love for Colin Kaepernick.By Alex Zidel
- SportsSeveral NFLers Flirting With Idea Of Sitting Out With Kaepernick & Reid: ReportA few NFLers are reportedly working on a plan to coerce 25% of the league to sit out.By Devin Ch
- NewsWale Backs Colin Kaepernick & Raps About Being Pro Black On New Song "Salary Kaep"Listen to one of the early standouts off Wale's new "Self Promotion" EP called "Salary Kaep."By Kevin Goddard