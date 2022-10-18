Colin Kaepernick is someone that sports fans have been polarized by. Some love him and others hate him. The reasons for hating Kaepernick are silly when you consider how his protest against injustice was extremely peaceful. Kaepernick did nothing inherently wrong, but he ultimately lost his place in the NFL because of it.

Kap is still trying to get another job in the NFL, but it has been next to impossible. He has tried out with teams here and there, but nothing has worked out for him. It’s a sad reality that will be explained in Spike Lee’s upcoming documentary about the former NFL star.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Cincoro Tequila

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Lee got to give his thoughts on his new documentary. As he explained, he is looking to tell Kap’s real story, without all of the filler and BS that some documentaries tend to include.

“It’s his story, not the false narratives,” Lee said. “Six years the National Football League has stopped him from playing, [but] he still gets up at 4 or 4:30 every morning to train, five to six days a week. So when that next phone call comes, he’ll be ready. He’ll be ready.”

Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

A release date for this documentary has not been announced, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.

