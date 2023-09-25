J. Cole And Danielle “Topanga” Fishel Share A Wholesome First Interaction: Watch

There are a whole host of rappers that have fawned over beautiful women in their songs. One of the most popular names thrown out there is Nia Long, but the list goes beyond that. J. Cole famously did it on one of his songs from his 2013 project, Born Sinner. The introduction to the album, "Villuminati," is a grand and epic opener to the record. However, there is one bar that has now become a full-circle moment for the German-born rapper. Cole raps in the first verse, "Boy Meets World, I'm tryna find a new Topanga / And bang her out, no hanging out."

Here, he raps about having a crush on Boy Meets World star Danielle "Topanga" Fisher. She was one of the lead actors in that popular 90s sitcom and many have touted her as being a childhood dream girl. Well, luckily for Cole, he finally got the chance to meet the actress. The North Carolina-raised artist performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival this past weekend. He and Lil Durk both rocked the stage to play the smash collab hit, "All My Life." After that, he went backstage and someone was dying to meet him.

Read More: Sid Sriram’s Kaleidoscopic Vision: How “Sidharth” Became A Declaration Of Identity & Self

Danielle Fishel Cannot Contain Her Excitement For J. Cole Backstage: Watch

In the video clip above you can see how ecstatic the 42-year-old Fishel was to meet J. Cole. The wholesome reaction from her makes it all the more endearing, "It is J. Cole!," she said with glee. When he approached her, she said, "I have to say hi to you. I went and saw your show in L.A. Unbelievable! I’m such a big fan." Both of them gave each other a hug as Cole expressed his appreciation. "Me too, likewise. Good to see you." Fishel's face lit up and it made for a cute moment that.

What are your initial thoughts on J. Cole running into Danielle Fishel backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival? What did you think about J. Cole's reaction to seeing Fishel? Did you know he rapped about her in one of his songs? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news around J. Cole, as well as the rest of the music world.

Read More: Kendall Jenner’s Versace Runway Walk Slammed By Fans: See Reactions