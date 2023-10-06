J Cole’s Manager Shouts Out His New Collab With Drake

Overnight Drake released his highly-anticipated new album For All The Dogs. The project seems to have delivered everything fans could want. It has plenty of intrigue with both listed features and behind-the-scenes contributors. 21 Savage, SZA, Bad Bunny, Lil Yachty, Chief Keef, Yeat, Teezo Touchdown, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Sexyy Red all make appearances on the album. Even more big names find themselves being called out to varying degrees of disses.

Another artist who appears on the project is J Cole. He makes an appearance on the track "First Person Shooter" which is already emerging as a fan favorite. It's the third time the pair have teamed up on record following Cole's song "In The Morning" and Drake's single "Jodeci Freestyle." Earlier today, Cole's manager made a tweet about the new track. "I would tweet a link to promote the new tuneee by Drizzy & Cole but I’m assuming by this point you already know it’s out. Enjoy this moment because it’s rare to see two people who’s been so great for so long still be this good. Also enjoy this album cause that boy Drake special," his post reads.

J Cole's Manager Speaks On Drake Collab

Last week, Cole teamed up with Lil Yachty for a new track called "The Secret Recipe." On the song he delivers some lyrics that many interpreted as shots at NBA Youngboy. Even though Cole's manager denied that they were about Youngboy, Cole had even more to say about the rapper on "First Person Shooter."

On the new song, Cole addresses the rumors of beef. He clarifies that despite the public impression, he still wanted to make a song with Youngboy. Judging by how the rapper has responded to Cole's repeated mentions, that doesn't seem like it'll happen any time soon. Youngboy quickly responded to both the times he was mentioned. What do you think of J. Cole and Drake's new collaboration "First Person Shooter"? Let us know in the comment section below.

