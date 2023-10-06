J Cole’s Manager Shouts Out His New Collab With Drake

Cole’s manager shared his thoughts on the rapper’s new collab with Drake.

BYLavender Alexandria
J Cole’s Manager Shouts Out His New Collab With Drake

Overnight Drake released his highly-anticipated new album For All The Dogs. The project seems to have delivered everything fans could want. It has plenty of intrigue with both listed features and behind-the-scenes contributors. 21 Savage, SZA, Bad Bunny, Lil Yachty, Chief Keef, Yeat, Teezo Touchdown, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Sexyy Red all make appearances on the album. Even more big names find themselves being called out to varying degrees of disses.

Another artist who appears on the project is J Cole. He makes an appearance on the track "First Person Shooter" which is already emerging as a fan favorite. It's the third time the pair have teamed up on record following Cole's song "In The Morning" and Drake's single "Jodeci Freestyle." Earlier today, Cole's manager made a tweet about the new track. "I would tweet a link to promote the new tuneee by Drizzy & Cole but I’m assuming by this point you already know it’s out. Enjoy this moment because it’s rare to see two people who’s been so great for so long still be this good. Also enjoy this album cause that boy Drake special," his post reads.

Read More: J. Cole And Danielle “Topanga” Fishel Share A Wholesome First Interaction: Watch

J Cole's Manager Speaks On Drake Collab

Last week, Cole teamed up with Lil Yachty for a new track called "The Secret Recipe." On the song he delivers some lyrics that many interpreted as shots at NBA Youngboy. Even though Cole's manager denied that they were about Youngboy, Cole had even more to say about the rapper on "First Person Shooter."

On the new song, Cole addresses the rumors of beef. He clarifies that despite the public impression, he still wanted to make a song with Youngboy. Judging by how the rapper has responded to Cole's repeated mentions, that doesn't seem like it'll happen any time soon. Youngboy quickly responded to both the times he was mentioned. What do you think of J. Cole and Drake's new collaboration "First Person Shooter"? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: J. Cole Makes Colin Kaepernick’s Letter To The Jets Public

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.