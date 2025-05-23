It's been a busy year for both Drake and Kendrick Lamar following their explosive lyrical battle of 2024. The Compton MC went on to win a whopping five Grammy awards for his hit track "Not Like Us" in February. The following week, he headlined the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show with SZA, performing some of his most scathing disses in front of a record-breaking 133.5 million viewers.

As for Drake, he unleashed his long-awaited album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PartyNextDoor on Valentine's Day, delivering instant hits like "Nokia," "Gimme A Hug," and more. He also filed a bombshell lawsuit against Universal Music Group in January. In it, he accuses the company of knowingly spreading the “false and malicious” narrative that he's an alleged predator by promoting "Not Like Us."

Both of them have also maintained their positions as some of the most-streamed rappers on Spotify. One of them has managed to surpass the other by a few thousand daily streams, however. According to DJ Akademiks, Drake is in the lead with 48.2 million, and Kendrick is right behind him with 31.4 million.

Read More: Drake Gives Advice To Hopeful Directors Submitting Kai Cenat Music Video Ideas

Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

They're followed by Travis Scott, Future, Kanye West, Eminem, Playboi Carti, and more. Kendrick is coming out on top in his own right, recently smashing two more impressive Billboard chart records. Earlier this week, it was reported that "Not Like Us" is now the longest-charting rap song of all time. It was in the Top 10 for almost a year, and it's currently at No. 23, also making it the only rap song to chart for over a year.

Kendrick is also breaking records with his "Grand National" tour alongside SZA. This week, for example, they broke the record for the highest-grossing hip-hop concert. They sold a staggering 60,941 tickets to their show at Lumen Field in Seattle, raking in $14.811 million. They first broke the record, which was previously held by Eminem, at their Houston concert in April.