Drake Hits Up Germany’s Oktoberfest After $$$4U: Munich Show

Drake brought Bavarian flair to his European tour stop in Munich, where the rapper raised a towering beer stein on stage before offering fans a playful toast. Performing his third consecutive night in the city on September 19, the Toronto native saluted both the crowd and German culture with a booming cheer.

“Cheers to everyone in Munich, cheers to everyone in Germany, Prost!” Drake declared, drawing raucous applause inside the venue. But the moment didn’t end without a self-aware punchline. Holding the oversized mug aloft, he added with a grin, “I’m not drinking this whole thing. If I drink this whole thing, it’s going to be a completely different show. That’s the most I’m drinking. Otherwise, you’re going to be asking for a refund.”

The lighthearted exchange underscored the artist’s knack for balancing showmanship with humor. Fans roared at the candid admission, which not only nodded to Bavaria’s famed beer culture but also highlighted the discipline required to deliver a polished performance.

Drake At Oktoberfest

Drake’s toast carried added significance given his plans for the following day. On September 20, he joined revelers at Munich’s Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, which annually attracts millions of attendees.

Photos shared across his social media showed him clutching massive mugs and mingling with fans amid the celebrations. The images quickly circulated online, with admirers praising his willingness to embrace the local tradition offstage as well as on.

For Munich, the appearance marked a rare crossover of hip-hop royalty with centuries-old Bavarian heritage. For Drake, it was another example of how he integrates cultural touchstones into his global tours. His playful warning at the concert—that too much beer could derail his show—resonated with audiences who themselves may have tested Oktoberfest’s limits.