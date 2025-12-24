To say that Jake Paul and Andrew Tate have a lot of haters is the understatement of the day. With that said, it's no surprise to see so many people throwing a parade for the boxers' losses this past weekend. On Friday, December 19, the YouTuber-turned athlete squared up against Anthony Joshua.

The latter won by KO in the sixth round and left the Ohio native with jaw surgery and missing teeth. As for the similarly controversial Tate, the 39-year-old stepped into the ring for the first time in about five years. While never classified a boxer (he's a professional kickboxer), he did perform worse than Paul did.

His fight took place on Saturday, December 20, with him looking to take the Misfits Boxing heavyweight title against Chase DeMoor. Tate lost soundly, with DeMoor winning by majority decision after six rounds as well.

These losses had decorated singer SZA absolutely stoked per Complex. She hopped into the comments of an Instagram post from Irish Strongman Pa O'Dwyer breaking down Tate and Paul's L's. The Missouri native replied with joy, "Wow Tate and Jake Paul bodied in one week? Merry Christmas everyone."

Andrew Tate & Jake Paul Lose Boxing Matches

Joe Budden also expressed happiness for Tate's L in particular. "F*ck that n**** man. I watched you all year long and I don’t even report on none of that sh*t, but I watched you all year long invite 90 people down to the junkyard, fight them one by one for 90 seconds on some He-Man sh*t, with all this 'alpha male' bullsh*t for you to go in there and get beat the f*ck up like that. Get the f*ck outta here. I ain't rolling with this statistician sh*t that they on."

Both Paul and Tate have been vocal following their highly publicized defeats with the latter quoting Theodore Roosevelt and denouncing anyone who's hating on his failed attempt.

He also talked about it during a livestream saying, "I've not yet had time to process why he beat me. I got tired after the second round, and I don't know why. [In] the first and second round, he couldn’t touch me. If I didn’t get tired, I would’ve won. I'm a better boxer. But I did get tired. Maybe it's ring rust, maybe I'm too old. Maybe he's too heavy and he kept leaning on me. I don't know why. But he did beat me."