Andrew Tate suffered a loss to Chase Demoor during the Misfits Boxing "The Fight Before Christmas" card, last week.

Joe Budden went off on Andrew Tate during the latest episode of his podcast, trolling the controversial figure for losing his boxing match with Chase Demoor over the weekend. Budden joked about Tate's confidence in his own abilities backfiring when he finally got in the ring.

“F*ck that n***a man," Budden began. "I watched you all year long and I don’t even report on none of that sh*t, but I watched you all year long invite 90 people down to the junkyard, fight them one by one for 90 seconds on some He-Man sh*t, with all this 'alpha male' bullsh*t for you to go in there and get beat the f*ck up like that. Get the f*ck outta here. I ain't rolling with this statistician sh*t that they on. Do you know how tough that n***a was running around, acting fighting the mailmen? Do you know how macho he looked fighting the local bail bondsmen? ... F*cking Andrew Tate. I had a blast watching him get beat the f*ck up."

Andrew Tate's Boxing Loss

While Tate has yet to respond to Joe Budden's criticism, he did address the backlash he's received online during a livestream on December 22. "I'm not afraid to be laughed at, and I'm not afraid to get f****** hurt," Tate said, as caught by Sports Illustrated. "Everyone with an opinion is on the sidelines. Imagine living a life where you're so afraid of loss that you never get to win. You sit in the corner as a coward, writing Twitter comments that people who take risks you will not take, as an insignificant unknown, a nobody... What kind of f****** man does that make you? It makes you the kind of man that is forgotten to history."

Andrew Tate isn't the only person Joe Budden criticized during the podcast. He also went off on Nicki Minaj for joining Erika Kirk on stage at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest on Sunday. He labeled the move "very anti-Black" and said he's done with her.

