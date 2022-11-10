Jake Paul has ascended to the high ranks of boxing. Sure, he isn’t fighting against actual boxers, but he has defeated an impressive slate of opponents. His most recent win came against MMA legend Anderson Silva, who is actually a competent boxer.

Jake Paul’s Latest Win

Paul was able to win via unanimous decision, and he even knocked Silva down in the final round. In the eyes of some, this fight was rigged, but there is no evidence of that. At the end of the day, people are always going to find a way to discredit Jake Paul’s accomplishments.

Jake Paul throws a left on Anderson Silva of Brazil during their cruiserweight bout at Desert Diamond Arena a on October 29, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Moving forward, Paul is looking for a brand-new opponent. Tommy Fury is still on the table, and there are various other boxers who want a go at Paul. Now, however, it seems like Paul might be going up against a certain influencer who was banned into oblivion.

Paul To Fight Andrew Tate?

Of course, we are talking about Andrew Tate. The former champion kickboxer, misogynist, and podcaster is looking to fight Jake Paul in what could be a wild pay-per-view. Paul teased this matchup with a video on Twitter this morning. As you can see, the two men are standing face-to-face in a boxing ring. Additionally, Jake captioned the video “Negotiations.”

Tate’s kickboxing wins came in a lower division overseas, so it remains to be seen if he will be able to hang with Paul. The two are similar sizes, while Jake is about 10 to 11 years younger. All signs point to Paul being the favorite in this matchup, but who really knows? Either way, it’s clear that plenty of people want to see Tate get beat up.

Let us know who you think will win the match, in the comments below.

