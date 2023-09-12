NBA YoungBoy Fans Allegedly Threaten Trap Lore Ross Over Upcoming Documentary

NBA YoungBoy fans allegedly flooded Trap Lore Ross' social media DMs with death threats after the YouTuber teased an upcoming video on the rapper's upbringing in Baton Rouge. Taking to his Instagram Story, over the weekend, Ross revealed the backlash with which he's been dealing.

“1 Picture and my DMS are a warzone. Grown adults Sending death threats over content they haven’t even seen. Wait and see what I actually have to say on the topic,” he wrote in the post. Trap Lore Ross is perhaps best known for his highly controversial documentary, King Von: Rap's First Serial Killer. YoungBoy fans are clearly worried he's going to take a similar approach with the new video.

NBA YoungBoy At Lil WeezyAna

In a trailer for the piece, Trap Lore Ross says: “His music is personal, thought-provoking and violent in equal measure. He’s one of the few artists who can top the Billboard charts with music all about killing, death, and destruction. But his ability to communicate the stark realities of life growing up in the dangerous slums of Baton Rouge have inspired people all over America.” Trap Lore Ross has yet to announce a release date for the video. When No Jumper shared the clip on Instagram, fans in the comments section were unhappy with the YouTuber. “Imagine speaking on the dead then try play victim when you get death threats,” one user commented. Another wrote: "This n***a telling on everybody really tryna ruin our black kings for what?"

Trap Lore Ross Focuses On NBA YoungBoy

On the music front, YoungBoy has been mostly quiet in recent months, dropping his latest album, Richest Opp, back in May. However, he collaborated with Queen Naija for the single, "No Fake Love," in September. Be on the lookout for further updates on Trap Lore Ross' upcoming documentary on YoungBoy on HotNewHipHop.

