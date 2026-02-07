Lil Jon Pays Tribute To His Late Son DJ Young Slade

Following a report from the police department in Milton, Georgia yesterday (Friday, February 6), Lil Jon confirmed that his son Nathan Smith, also known as DJ Young Slade, has passed away at 27. He shared various tributes, memories, and heartwarming moments on Instagram in this harrowing aftermath, including a heartbreaking joint statement from Jon and from Nathan's mother, Nicole Smith.

"I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith," the statement read. "His mother [Nicole Smith] and I are devastated. Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever met. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted - he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest. He was an amazingly talented young man. A music producer, an artist and engineer, and graduate of NYU. We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together we're comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him."

The parents also thanked fans for their prayers and support since Nathan went missing in Georgia. They thanked the Milton Police Department, the Sandy Springs PD, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Haralson County SO, the Cherokee Fire Department, Forsyth County FD, Forsyth County SO, Georgia's K9 team, volunteers, the Milton FD, the Cherokee Rescue and Dive Team, and Craig Brazemen."

How Did Lil Jon's Son Pass Away?

At press time, authorities have not determined how Nathan Smith passed away. Lil Jon's other tributes to his son DJ Young Slade on IG include a video featuring various pictures of the father and son when Nathan was just a small baby.

Lil Jon also reflected on various moments and memories with Nathan on his Instagram Story, also sharing some interviews in which Young Slade gave his father a lot of love. In addition, he reflected on a track that Nathan released when he graduated college called "Move Thru Fire."

"SLADE RELEASED THIS WHEN HE GRADUATED FROM COLLEGE," Jon captioned his post. "HE WAS SO HAPPY TO EXPRESS HIS ART N DO IT HIMSELF. I WAS SO PROUD OF HIM FOR DOING IT ALL ON HIS OWN."