Lil Jon Confirms His Son Has Passed Away

Lil Jon and his family are going through a very rough time right now, as his son DJ Young Slade (real name Nathan Smith) went missing in Georgia on Tuesday (February 3). Via a Facebook post, the Milton Police Department announced that they discovered a body in a pond near the Smith's home in Milton, Georgia, whom they believed to be Nathan Smith.

Now, the rapper has confirmed to TMZ on Friday (February 6) that his son has passed away. "I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith," he stated. "His mother, Nicole Smith, and I are devastated. Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted -- he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest. He was an amazingly talented young man; a music producer, an artist and engineer, and graduate of NYU. We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together we're comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him."

Jon also reportedly thanked the Milton Police Department for their help.

Who Is Lil Jon's Son, DJ Young Slade?

According to the police department, the Cherokee County Fire Department recovered a body from a Mayfield Park pond on Friday morning (February 6). Per the investigation so far, there is no indication or suspicion of foul play. However, they made it clear that they will continue their investigations and not reveal further details until they confirmed details with the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the Smith family during this difficult time," the Milton PD's post read. "The department respectfully asks the community and members of the media to honor the family’s request for privacy as they grieve and navigate this tragedy."

For those unaware, Lil Jon's son DJ Young Slade took his father's lead and entered the music industry. He made strides as an artist, DJ, and performer. Smith also participated in MTV's Family Legacy reality television series.

According to police, Nathan Smith may have been disoriented, needing help, and without his phone when he reportedly walked out of the Milton, Georgia home barefoot. We don't know many other details about when he went missing. But this investigation still has a long way to go.