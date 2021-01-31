Georgia police
- MusicPlayboi Carti Arrested For Allegedly Choking Pregnant GF: ReportCarti's attorney claims the rapper has been "falsely accused." By Aron A.
- MusicBoosie Badazz Rips Police In Furious Rant After Being Handcuffed In GeorgiaPolice body cam footage shows Boosie Badazz going off on Georgia police for allegedly targeting and harassing him.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeMan Dies In Jail After Leading Police In Car Chase To Rick Ross' Mansion: ReportThe man who led the police on a car chase that ended in front of Rick Ross' Georgia mansion has since died in police custody.By Rose Lilah
- PoliticsGeorgia Police Chief Resigns After Using Racial Slurs On CameraThe Georgia police chief and one of his officers were unaware that the body cam was on.By Alexander Cole