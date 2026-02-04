Lil Jon’s Son DJ Young Slade Missing In Georgia

Lil Jon's 27-year-old son, DJ Young Slade, reportedly ran out of his house this week and has not been seen since.

Lil Jon's year is off to a difficult start, as recently, his son was reported missing in Georgia. The 27-year-old, who goes by DJ Young Slade, reportedly ran out of his house earlier this week and has not been seen since.

According to TMZ, he doesn't have a phone and might be disoriented. He was last seen in the vicinity of Baldwin Drive and Mayfield Road in Milton. The Milton Police Department asks that anyone with information about his whereabouts come forward. “There is no threat to the public,” they added.

Fans hope that DJ Young Slade will return home safely sooner rather than later, allowing him to reunite with his loved ones. At the time of writing, Lil Jon has not publicly commented on his son's disappearance.

Who Is DJ Young Slade?
DJ Young Slade
Young Slade attends ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

During a 2024 interview with OK! Magazine, however, he opened up about their relationship, making it clear that they're close.

"I've given him a lot of advice," he told the outlet. "As he's gotten older, he talks to me a lot more and asks for more advice because he literally got an encyclopedia of music right here. He will come and talk to me and ask me things and even play me some of music. He doesn't like to play me his music all the time because I'm kind of critical, but he will play me his music, and he'll make the changes or it might inspire something else. He'll be like, 'I needed that. Thank you for listening,' so we have a good relationship."

DJ Young Slade, born Nathan Murray Smith, has been set on following in his dad's footsteps for years. According to Lil Jon, he learned how to be a DJ at Scratch DJ Academy and later ended up attending NYU. He started producing in high school and worked with his father on his 2024 album, Total Meditation.

