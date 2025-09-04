Lil Jon Takes Home 3rd Place In Muscle Beach Fitness Competition

Lil Jon took home the third-place award at the annual Muscle Beach championship at Venice Beach in Los Angeles on Monday, according to People. The "Turn Down for What" rapper's personal trainer, Jay Galvin, confirmed the result in a celebratory post on Instagram. “My bro @liljon came straight off a plane to his first show ever @musclebeachvenice and took 3rd place!!!!” Galvin wrote.

The Muscle Beach championship is billed as a competition for amateurs with categories including bodybuilding, physique, bikini, and wellness. It was held on Monday in celebration of Labor Day weekend.

Speaking about the competition with ABC7, Jon explained: “It’s been a lot physically, just in the gym, dedication, eating, focus. I’m winning just by being here and changing my lifestyle, mentally and physically. One of the things I hope is that I can be an inspiration to so many people who say, ‘Oh, I don’t have time. I can’t do it.’ If I can do it, then you can do it too.”

Lil Jon's Fitness Journey

Lil Jon has been documenting his health and fitness journey on social media for months. In one video, back on August 20, he filmed himself walking on a treadmill while discussing how he stays in shape. “I get asked all the time how I got in such good shape. No. 1 is diet. No. 2 is this,” Jon says in the clip. “Get on the treadmill. Incline 15. Speed 2-3mph. It’ll melt the fat off your body. Do it, do it, do it. Yeah!”

When Jon shared the news of his win in the competition on Instagram, fans shared supportive messages in the comments section. "Damn! You looked awesome! Congrats on your first show," one user wrote. Another added: "Inspiration. Way to represent the sport of bodybuilding."