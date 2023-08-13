Roc Nation & DJ Clue Team Up With PUMA For “Humble Soles” Mixtape For Hip-Hop 50

The Roc’s most talented and creative contemporary voices unite for a compelling tribute to rap streetwear and the genre as a whole.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Roc Nation & DJ Clue Team Up With PUMA For “Humble Soles” Mixtape For Hip-Hop 50blur mask

Roc Nation boasts a lot of talent, a pool of MCs and producers that knows the hip-hop of the past as much as rap today. In addition, they recognize the relationship between streetwear and the genre, and how special it is to celebrate its 50th birthday this week. Moreover, the label just partnered with PUMA to put together the Humble Soles mixtape hosted by the legendary DJ Clue. Of course, with that explanation, it’s no surprise that there’s a whole slew of collaborators here and a lot of glossy, inspired, and sonically powerful tracks.

Furthermore, to go through some of these Roc Nation stars, rappers like Rapsody, Vic Mensa, Reuben Vincent, Kalan.FrFr, and RJAE pop up on this tracklist. In addition, there’s Reuben Vincent, Tay Keith, Huey V, HDBeenDope, Tish Hayman, KenTheMan, Zacari, Guapdad 4000, and many more. Not only that, but everyone here shares some potent moments of chemistry throughout the mixtape, as well as plenty of variety. Some sounds are more old-school, whereas other tracks contain contemporary timbres, but every rapper and producer here seems to tap into inspirational and triumphant pallets.

Read More: Ladies First: Rapsody On Hip Hop’s 50th & Women’s Influence On The Culture

Roc Nation & DJ Clue’s Humble Soles: Stream

“I couldn’t be prouder of the artists that have come together for this project,” executive producer Emory Jones remarked in a press release. “Our lineup is made up of leaders shaping the future’s sound. They’re the most innovative and unique of the game so far- all while remaining humble and hardworking at the same time. This tape is to honor the best-in-class of the genre and I can wholeheartedly say we’ve achieved just that.” If you haven’t heard Humble Soles yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and check out the tracklist below. Also, check back in with HNHH for the latest on Roc Nation, hip-hop history, and more great music each week.

Tracklist
1. Intro (with Reuben Vincent, RJAE & Huey V)
2. Takeover (with RJAE, Johnny Cocoa & Reuben Vincent)
3. Chess Not Checkers (with Huey V & Tish Hyman)
4. Tale Of 2 Legends (with Tyre Hakim & RJAE)
5. Vic Chops Soul (with Vic Mensa)
6. Cypher (with Tay Keith, RJAE, Reuben Vincent, Huey V, Tyre Hakim & HDBeenDope)
7. Wild West (with Tyre Hakim, Huey V & Shawn Smith)
8. Derek Jeter (with RJAE & Huey V)
9. Outsiders (with Reuben Vincent, Guapdad 4000 & RJAE)
10. Stuck In LA (with KayCyy, Reuben Vincent, Guapdad 4000 & Ambré)
11. Clockwork (with Tyre Hakim, Rapsody & Tish Hayman)
12. Selling Lies (with Zacari, Reuben Vincent & RJAE)
13. Love Is A Mixtape (with Kalan.FrFr, HDBeenDope & Reuben Vincent)
14. Love Answers All – Bonus (with Rapsody & KenTheMan)

Read More: Bobby Fishscale: Roc Nation’s Star Talks Leaving Trap, Staying Humble, & Never Making Excuses

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.