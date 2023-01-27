This is shaping up to be quite the New Music Friday, and Reuben Vincent is making his triumphant Jamla/Roc Nation debut. The lyricist has impressed in his Sway in the Morning freestyle and contributions to the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher. Anticipations have been building, and today (January 27), Vincent has shared his new album, Love Is War.

The project features looks from Stacey Barthe, Domani, Rapsody, Ant Clemons, Top Dawg Entertainment’s Reason, and more. Vincent, 9th Wonder, Young Guru, and The Soul Council hold down production credits.

“I worked on Love Is War for two years. Conceptually, Love Is War is an acknowledgment that as young Black men, I feel like we aren’t taught and given the tools of how to love properly,” said Vincent.

“We don’t know how to love our people, our women, our brothers; and most importantly ourselves,” he also shared. “When you don’t know how to love yourself, you can’t love others the right way. Love Is War addresses that. These last two years, I’ve learned a lot about myself, but I still have much to learn. My goal is to love myself properly, and that comes with exploration (internally and externally).”

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 30: Young Guru and Reuben Vincent attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)

Further, “That is why I titled the album Love Is War, because it is a constant battle to get to that center in your life. We all battle ourselves to get to a place where we can both love and be loved.”

Stream Love Is War by Reuben Vincent, and let us know what you think of his latest.

Tracklist