Reuben Vincent just released “Trickin'” with Domani, a soulful, downtrodden, yet beautifully produced and performed single. Moreover, it keeps up his collaborations with 9th Wonder through his Jamla Records label. The last we heard from them on the site was the single “High Noon” with Rapsody and Murs, and it looks like Vincent is prepping for a big new step.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 30: Reuben Vincent attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)

Furthermore, the Charlotte rapper is dropping his Jamla debut, Love Is War, sometime this January. While he’s only 22 years old, he’s already making a name for himself as a thoughtful and skilled writer. In a press statement, Vincent explained this track’s themes of relationship struggles in the current generation.

“‘Trickin” is a tale of three stories,” he stated. “The song amplifies the wrongs in dating culture today for my generation and how it plays out in different scenarios. The first verse is something I lived. I was involved with a girl in a situationship, and once she caught feelings I became detached and acknowledge my imperfections.

“In the second verse,” he continued, “I speak from the perspective of a guy ‘tricking’ on a girl, thinking he has the upper hand when ultimately it’s the other way around. I’ve lived the first experience first-hand and witnessed the second one happen to many other people. After I recorded my verses, I drove down to Atlanta the next day and played it for Domani and he immediately hopped on it; the rest is history.

“All im’a say is make sure you remember when, and where you were when you first heard this song because that question WILL be asked in the next ten years,” featured guest Domani added. “Trickin” is Storytelling + Vulnerable-Ignorance= Art.”

I’m done playing with y’all this year.



HUMBLE BEAST VIDEO OUT NOW https://t.co/BB4oP7F8Z5 pic.twitter.com/UIdYWecZz3 — Reuben Vincent (@ReubenVincent_) January 1, 2023

Still, what did you think of this new track from up-and-comer Reuben Vincent, “Trickin'” featuring Domani? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments and peep some quotable bars down below. Also, if you haven’t heard this song yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service. As always, log back into HNHH for the latest great hip-hop each week.

Quotable Lyrics

How considerate of I to be so ignorant,

To play her like a fiddle but my strings are moving different,

Was she something that she did that was wrong? Or

Maybe this was just the boy intentions all along