Former member of the rap group Living Legends alongside The Grouch, Sunspot Jonz, Luckyiam, Scarub, Eligh, Aesop, Bicasso, and Arata, Murs has been in the game for a minute. The Strange Music signed-rapper also worked on an album series with Rhymesayers rapper Slug, teaming up as hip-hop group Felt. Each album Felt released was named after a different female actress. Murs is also a proud supporter of gay rights in his music. His most recent album, Have A Nice Life, did well in the US, topping at the number 6 spot on the US Rap chart.