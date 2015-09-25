Back to Artists

Murs

Real Name
Nick Carter
Alias Name
"Making the Universe Recognize and Submit" or "Making Underground Raw Shit."
Date of Birth
Mar. 16, 1978 - Age 45
Hometown
LA, CA
Label
indie
Artist Bio

Former member of the rap group Living Legends alongside The Grouch, Sunspot Jonz, Luckyiam, Scarub, Eligh, Aesop, Bicasso, and Arata, Murs has been in the game for a minute. The Strange Music signed-rapper also worked on an album series with Rhymesayers rapper Slug, teaming up as hip-hop group Felt. Each album Felt released was named after a different female actress. Murs is also a proud supporter of gay rights in his music. His most recent album, Have A Nice Life, did well in the US, topping at the number 6 spot on the US Rap chart.
