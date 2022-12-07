Ab-Soul is on pace to drop his forthcoming album, Herbert in a little over a week. In recent times, he’s made more media appearances than he has in the past. He showed face on the Joe Budden Podcast earlier this week where he previewed new music, and now, he’s made his way to Sway In The Morning.

As you’d expect, Soulo came through with some bars for Sway. This time, he takes on Kendrick Lamar’s “Die Hard” and adds his own spin to the record. He also makes reference to Kanye West’s infamous visit to Sway’s studios in 2013.

“Yeah, I’m a Pisces but can’t screw the fish, that’s food that’s cool to fish,” he raps. “Class is in session, Sway had the answers all along, that was never a question.”

Ab-Soul’s verse comes a few months after Ye admitted that Sway was actually in the right.

“Shout out to the homie Mr. Morale, that was an honor,” he said. “I don’t think I ever rapped over another one of the homie’s beats before. I was kinda nervous, I ain’t gonna lie. That was like another feeling. I see you, brother.”

Elsewhere, Soul addressed Kendrick’s departure from TDE to establish pgLang.

“I think that’s evolution, man,” he said. “That’s still my brother. I don’t feel a difference. I don’t know how to [explain]. We haven’t spoke on why it happened or why he did it, but I think it’s love, I think it’s growth on his behalf. That’s what he felt like he had to do on his path, on his journey. So I’ma always support him and what he do, you know what I’m saying? But you know who the gang is.”

He reiterated that Kendrick will always be family, regardless what he’s doing musically.

“I don’t care what company he’s with or where they go, if I speak to ’em, it’ll never change,” Soulo continued. “That’s the foundation. I think if you remember that, if you hold onto that, no matter how far you go, I think that’s the practice, to keep that balance. Everything is as it should be. Nothing is out of alignment, at all.”

Check the full freestyle and interview below.