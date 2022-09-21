Young Guru
- MixtapesReuben Vincent Shares Roc Nation Debut "Love Is War" Ft. Rapsody, Reason, Ant Clemons & MoreThe lyricist also detailed the inspiration behind the record, that hosts production from Young Guru, 9th Wonder, and more.By Erika Marie
- MusicJay-Z Flexes His Grammy Wins In Epic PhotoDJ Khaled, Young Guru & more shared the classic flick. By Lamar Banks
- MusicYoung Guru Calls Out People Writing Hip Hop Books With "Wrong" HistoryHe didn't say anyone's name specifically but that didn't stop people from giving their guesses.By Erika Marie
- MusicYoung Guru Says Aaliyah Was Going To Remix “Roc The Mic”Young Guru says that Aaliyah was supposed to be involved in a remix of "Roc The Mic."By Cole Blake
- Hip-Hop HistoryYoung Guru Recalls Memphis Bleek Passing On Black Rob's Classic "Whoa" BeatHe says Bleek tried to do the same to another beat but the second time around, Guru was able to convince him.By Erika Marie