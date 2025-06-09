Young Guru, Jay-Z's engineer, joined fans and industry veterans alike bashing superproducer Timabaland announcement of launching an A.I. entertiainment label.

While longtime friends, Guru would share his thoughts on Timbo's involvement with artifical intelligance in a Instagram cover. Respectfully in disagreeance, Young Guru wrote the following:

"I'm going to say it again. I swear I love you bro but this ain't it. Do you not realize what is going on in the world. Your voice is powerful and way too important to do anything like this. I have students who worship you. They are going to say 'if Tim can do it, then it is ok for me to do it.' These are the times, right here, that history is defined.. Human expression can never be reduced to this!!! This is way bigger than music!!! I say this in all love."

In response, Timbaland shared a video featuring an AI-generated character who mocked critics. “Y’all crying about AI taking your spot, but your songs barely mix,” it joked, drawing more heat for its tone. Rapper Rexx Life Raj said, “Unc went out sad,” while Lauren Speed-Hamilton questioned AI’s growing grip on entertainment.

Young Guru Calls Out Timbaland

Doubling down, Timbaland posted a clip of music exec Ray Daniels defending the concept. Comparing Tata to cartoon icons like Mickey Mouse, Daniels claimed AI artists can sell music just like animated characters sell toys. Timbaland later clarified that he still collaborates with real artists and doesn’t train AI models on their work.

Despite his reassurances, the controversy continues. For critics like Guru, the debate isn’t just about tech—it’s about preserving the soul of music.

A.I. been creepin’ into hip-hop for a minute now. At first, it was just helpin' producers cook up beats and melodies with apps like Amper and Magenta. Then came the next-gen Auto-Tune, flippin’ voices like magic.

By the late 2010s, bots were spittin’ bars, copyin’ legends like ‘Pac and Em. Deepfakes took it further—fans makin’ ghost verses from dead or livin’ rappers. Kanye and Timbo tapped in heavy, but not everybody’s feelin’ it.