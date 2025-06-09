Swizz Beatz and Timbaland had to address fans again about claims of selling out their popular brand Verzuz. During a livestream including the two superproducers, Jay-Z engineer Young Guru, and media personality 19Keys, Swizz refuted sold out remarks.

A fan claiming Swizz Beatz and Timbaland sold out when Verzuz sold to Triller, Swizz clarified the valuation. "We ain't sell out, we sold in," said Swizz. "I ain't never sold out a day in my life... Sold out for what? It ain't enough money to sell out... We sold into a idea. Verzuz didn't have an valuation because we gave it to the people for free... These are well thought out plans, not freestyles."

Swizz Beatz reveals that they should have better communicationn with fans about updates regarding Verzuz. "I don't expect people to understand what we doing," said Swizz Beatz. "That is the only thing I could have critique, we could have communicated it to the people better."

Verzuz kicked off in March 2020 when Timbaland and Swizz Beatz hopped on IG Live for a friendly beat battle. Quarantine had folks locked in, and this clash lit up the timeline. What started as two legends going hit-for-hit turned into a full-blown cultural moment.

Fans tuned in heavy to see icons face off—RZA vs. DJ Premier, Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu, and more. It was nostalgia mixed with respect, straight from the culture.

As the buzz grew, Verzuz leveled up. They linked with Apple Music, then got scooped by Triller in 2021. Battles moved from phones to stages, with real crowds, crisp visuals, and brand deals rolling in. The Lox vs. Dipset and Jeezy vs. Gucci had streets and screens going wild, stamping Verzuz as a new era staple.

By 2022, the wave slowed, but the impact stayed. Timbo and Swizz took the reins back and are plotting the next move. Verzuz still stands as a love letter to Black music—raw, real, and unfiltered.