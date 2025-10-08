Verzuz is officially making a return, and it's scheduled to take place live at ComplexCon Las Vegas on October 25. This time around, Cash Money Records will go up against No Limit Records, two iconic labels out of New Orleans. It will be the first Verzuz battle in roughly three years.

“IT’S OFFICIAL. Verzuz is BACK — live at #ComplexCon Las Vegas. Cash Money VERZUZ No Limit Celebration,” Complex's announcement reads. “One stage. Two legendary iconic Labels . History is about to be made !! October 25. Live Streaming details coming soon !!!!!! Stay tuned for more info.”

For now, it's still unclear exactly who will take the stage to represent each of the labels. Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj are just a few of the stars who were able to make names for themselves thanks to Cash Money. As for No Limit, it's responsible for the success of C-Murda, Mystikal, Silkk The Shocker, and more.

Cash Money No Limit Verzuz

Verzuz first came to be back in 2020, and has since brought about battles between Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, RZA and Premier, Lil Jon and T-Pain, and more. It was later sold to triller in 2021. Back in June, Swizz Beatz addressed critics accusing him and Timbaland of selling out, making it clear that this was far from the case.

"We ain't sell out, we sold in," he explained during a livestream at the time. "I ain't never sold out a day in my life... Sold out for what? It ain't enough money to sell out... We sold into a idea. Verzuz didn't have an valuation because we gave it to the people for free... These are well thought out plans, not freestyles."