Jay-Z’s success in the music industry is unlike any of his hip hop peers. The hip hop mogul went from Marcy Projects rapper to billionaire businessman right before our eyes. It’s not often that Hov flaunts his success — but when he does, it’s always an epic moment for the culture.

On Tuesday, Jay’z longtime engineer Young Guru shared a photo of the Blueprint rapper posing with his hefty collection of Grammy Awards. 24 trophies to be exact. In the classic photo, the 52-year old Roc Nation founder is seen sipping out of one award while the other 23 surround him, with a tray of finger foods. Guru captioned that pic, “It’s crazy how one 5 minute convo with HOV can refocus your entire life. I appreciate you Big Homie. My anchor is strong.”

JAY-Z & Young Guru

He continued on with the disclaimer, “For motivational purpose only. But this is my real life!” After the photo mades its rounds online, DJ Khaled shared it to his Instagram Story with the caption, “Hov Did!” Folks flooded the comment section with their reactions to the dope photo. DVSN commented, “Nah, did the man lay out snacks for the Grammys ? This different flex levels.” Roc Nation’s Lenny S. chimed in, “This. Is. Nuts. !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

This isn’t the first time How flaunted his prestigious awards for the Internet. Back in 2013, he infamously received backlash for taking a sip out of one of his Grammy Awards. However, in 2021, Hov reveled that he boycotted the 1999 Grammys in support of DMX. “By the way, the first time I boycotted the Grammys was for [DMX]. We both came out that year, he didn’t get nominated,” he revealed to Lebron James on an episode of The Shop.

“He dropped two albums—had two No. 1 albums in the same year—they didn’t even nominate him. I won that year for Rap Album, so my first Grammy win I wasn’t there. I wasn’t even in the building, because I boycotted it for him. There was a competitive thing, but it was big love.”

