Blueface Thinks His "Favorite Ex" Coi Leray Won't Last Long With Justin Laboy

Blueface has been through a lot of romantic drama as of late, whether it's dropping his partner Nevaeh amid pregnancy allegations or going at the mothers of his children, Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock. But there's one former partner of his, Coi Leray, whom he's still in love with. The only problem is that she's currently taken, as her posts with Justin Laboy have shown in recent months.

But that won't deter the California rapper from shooting his shot again. According to AllHipHop, he confessed his love for Coi on the Shirley's Temple program, even predicting that her romance with Laboy won't be a long-lasting one.

"I’ll give it about 90 days," Blue reportedly remarked before referencing the Trippie Redd cheating scandal Leray was recently subjected to. "He’s going to cheat on her like the last n***a did. They leave one and get with the next one, then it happens again. It’s going to take a female to stop a man from cheating."

Not only that, but he said that he would give up all other partners and give the Massachusetts femcee the code to his phone if they got back together. Despite their current relationship happenings individually, it seems like Blueface's yearning for Coi Leray remains active.

For those unaware, Blueface and Coi Leray's brief romantic relationship supposedly happened sometime from 2020 to 2021. He said that they dated for six months, although it never seemed to be super serious. Still, that hasn't stopped the "Bleed Em" spitter from confessing his love for her in recent months, even calling her his "favorite ex" in November.

We will see if this leads to a response from Coi or if she will just let this all roll off her shoulders with Justin Laboy by her side. She hasn't responded to this drama before, and we doubt this will change anything.