Coi Leray and Justin Laboy may have some interesting conversations going forward after their recent podcast. During the latest episode of the latter's show #Respectfully, which was a Valentine's Day special featuring his girlfriend, the two got into sort of a tense disagreement on what constitutes as cheating.

In this particular case, Laboy feels that liking another girl's posts on social media doesn't classify as such. Conversely, the femcee believes it 100% is. In fact, at one point during their debate, she argues it's on the same level as sleeping with someone else.

Laboy asked her if it was after she explained what she views as cheating. "Fucking and liking a picture are in the same category?" Leray responded, "Yeah."

However, Laboy doesn't think so because there's a chance you could accidentally like a picture or post. As he explains per Complex, "I don't think that's cheating. You could be scrolling on your page and accidentally like a picture."

He then demonstrated how that could happen with his fingers.

But even with the visually and verbally detailed retort, Leray didn't budge on her position.

When Did Justin Laboy & Coi Leray Start Dating?

"I don't give a f*ck if it's on accident," she stated. "You can hit the cheating button. Any like that you hit on any b*tch page is f*cking cheating."

It was certainly a stressful conversation for the newer couple, and folks online had a lot to say. Some are groaning over how this is an issue in modern relationships. "Coi Leray fighting with Justin LaBoy over a liked post is peak 2026 relationship drama. Imagine explaining to your ancestors that wars are now fought over double taps."

Another believes anything Coi has to say about dating is invalid due to her choices in men. "Coi had a baby with Trippie Red. Nothing she says is credible."

Others are weighing and pushing the conversation forward. "Girl’s face said everything her mouth didn't. Liking posts might not be 'cheating' on paper, but we all know it’s the vibe check that hurts. Y’all think social media likes should be off-limits in a relationship or nah?"

After seeing this clip though, we are sure one of Coi's exes in Blueface is rubbing his hands together. He'll take any sort of conflict as he still has profound feelings for the "Players" artist. He predicted that her and Laboy wouldn't last more than "90 days" together.

But they have blown that prediction out of the water as they have been something since last September. Then, Laboy posted a picture with the caption, "My coi."