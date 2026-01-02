Coi Leray is confidently entering 2026 with a new look. The Massachusetts rapper and mother of one hopped onto her Instagram to ring in the new year by gassing herself up and to show of her new enhancements. "Surprise [heart eyes emoji] it’s 2026 and I’m still the baddest b*tch [shrugging emoji red heart emoji CL button emoji]," she wrote per The Shade Room.
Alongside the braggadocious caption is a carousel of photos displaying her breast implants in different outfits. It's unclear when she got the breast augmentation done, but we do have a rough estimate.
As recently as November 2025, Coi Leray asked her 1.2 million X followers which plastic surgeon is the best. "Which doctor does the best boobiessss [smiling face while sweating emoji double eye emoji]," she playfully asked per Hot 97.
The "Players" performer has been pondering moving forward with this surgery for the last couple of years. The furthest this inquiry goes back seems to be 2023 when she similarly tweeted out in October of that year, "Thinking about some new t*ts."
Well, based on this newest caption and doing some side-by-side comparisons, it appears she's done it within the last month.
Who Is Coi Leray Dating?
While some fans were hesitant on her behalf due to her all-natural look, most are praising the execution. "They look so cute on her," one person comments.
They’re the perfect size for her. I’m glad she didn’t overdo it [heart eyes emoji]," says another. A third writes, "In 2026, NORMALIZE doing whatever it is that makes YOU happy! [red heart emoji 100 emoji]."
Overall, Coi seems happy with the results and her new skin which is ultimately all that matters.
In other news regarding the 28-year-old, she's also ringing in 2026 with Justin Laboy. The interview and media personality has been linked to femcee for the last few months, dating back to September. They are seemingly a bona fide couple with a since-deleted social media post from November confirming their relationship. Coi was quoted as saying she's "in love" and Laboy has said that it's been a "blessing" per Rap-Up.