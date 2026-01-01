Pusha T's Proudest Of Kanye West & Pharrell Competing On The Same Album

Clipse had arguably the best 2025 out of any rap artist, and Pusha T and Malice decided to cap it off with a brothers quiz with GQ. During their conversation, Push revealed that It's Almost Dry is the solo album he's proudest of, despite him having very different relationships with the record's sole producers these days: Kanye West and Pharrell.

Before revealing this, the former G.O.O.D. Music artist asked his brother the question to see if he got it right. Their remarks begin at the 7:52-minute mark of the YouTube video below.

"Because of what you pulled off in seven songs, I'ma say DAYTONA," Malice answered.

"Not true," Pusha clarified. "I'm way more proud of It's Almost Dry, I am. I think I pitted two of the best producers against each other, and I was better than them both. And I think coming off of how great DAYTONA was, it was hard to measure up with It's Almost Dry. And we did, in my opinion."

While many fans might disagree, it's splitting hairs between fundamentally quality projects all around. Also, even if Pusha T is tighter with Pharrell these days than he is with Ye, it would be impossible not to mention either artist when looking at his solo and collaborative work. After all, as one half of The Neptunes, Skateboard P shaped Clipse's origins, whereas the Chicago artist was consistently instrumental and connected to Push's 2010s solo work and beyond... Up until their relationship broke down.

Is Clipse Dropping More Music?

We're sure fans will debate about this a lot, but beyond this solo Pusha discussion, all eyes are on Clipse right now. After Let God Sort Em Out defined hip-hop's 2025 in many ways, Malice recently teased that they have even more new music on the way.

"Listen, we just got here, man. There’s plenty more," he told Rolling Stone.

As for Pusha T's fallout with Kanye West, he's spoken about it a lot in recent years with a lot of different press runs. Folks are asking similar questions and getting similar answers. But now that the fire is a little died down, he can reflect with more grace and appreciation without having to double down on his principles.