Pusha T's Proudest Of Kanye West & Pharrell Competing On The Same Album

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 760 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Pusha T Proud Kanye West Pharrell Compete Same Album Hip Hop News
Jun 19, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Pusha T performs at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water music festival in Washington, DC on June 19, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While Pusha T is much tighter with Pharrell now than he is with Kanye West, when it comes to solo albums, he's proudest of "It's Almost Dry."

Clipse had arguably the best 2025 out of any rap artist, and Pusha T and Malice decided to cap it off with a brothers quiz with GQ. During their conversation, Push revealed that It's Almost Dry is the solo album he's proudest of, despite him having very different relationships with the record's sole producers these days: Kanye West and Pharrell.

Before revealing this, the former G.O.O.D. Music artist asked his brother the question to see if he got it right. Their remarks begin at the 7:52-minute mark of the YouTube video below.

"Because of what you pulled off in seven songs, I'ma say DAYTONA," Malice answered.

"Not true," Pusha clarified. "I'm way more proud of It's Almost Dry, I am. I think I pitted two of the best producers against each other, and I was better than them both. And I think coming off of how great DAYTONA was, it was hard to measure up with It's Almost Dry. And we did, in my opinion."

While many fans might disagree, it's splitting hairs between fundamentally quality projects all around. Also, even if Pusha T is tighter with Pharrell these days than he is with Ye, it would be impossible not to mention either artist when looking at his solo and collaborative work. After all, as one half of The Neptunes, Skateboard P shaped Clipse's origins, whereas the Chicago artist was consistently instrumental and connected to Push's 2010s solo work and beyond... Up until their relationship broke down.

Read More: Pusha T Says Diss Tracks Are "Dead" To Him

Is Clipse Dropping More Music?

We're sure fans will debate about this a lot, but beyond this solo Pusha discussion, all eyes are on Clipse right now. After Let God Sort Em Out defined hip-hop's 2025 in many ways, Malice recently teased that they have even more new music on the way.

"Listen, we just got here, man. There’s plenty more," he told Rolling Stone.

As for Pusha T's fallout with Kanye West, he's spoken about it a lot in recent years with a lot of different press runs. Folks are asking similar questions and getting similar answers. But now that the fire is a little died down, he can reflect with more grace and appreciation without having to double down on his principles.

Read More: Clipse Hilariously Refuse To Acknowledge Other Rap Songs From This Year

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Pusha T Kanye West beef Original Content Pusha T & Kanye West Beef, Explained 1.6K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 5.0K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 23.8K
News Drug Dealers Anonymous 636
Comments 0