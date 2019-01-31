gucci gang
- MusicLil Pump Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore rapper Lil Pump's net worth of $12 million, tracing his career journey and financial standing in 2024.By Axl Banks
- PoliticsLil Pump Reportedly Deletes 2016 "F*ck Donald Trump" TweetLil Pump certainly wasn't pro-MAGA in 2016, before he got money. The things people will do for acceptance. By Aron A.
- PoliticsTrump Staffer Who Gave Ice Cube A Shout Out Embraces Lil PumpKatrina Pierson embraces Lil Pump's endorsement of Donald Trump for re-election while throwing shade at Joe Biden. By Aron A.
- GramLil Pump Shares Fake Video Of Italian Neighbors Singing "Gucci Gang" From BalconyAs Italians endure quarantine amid the Coronavirus outbreak, one neighborhood passes by with a "Gucci Gang" sing-a-long.By Aron A.
- NumbersLil Pump Celebrates 1 Billion Views On "Gucci Gang" VideoLil Pump reaches a new milestone.By Milca P.
- MusicLil Pump Declares "No One Has Done What I've Done At Da Age Of 18"The teen rapper flexes his status in the rap game.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosSmokepurpp Announces "Lost Planet 2.0" Release Date With "Repeat" Music VideoSmokepurpp drops off the wavy video for "Repeat."By Aron A.
- MusicSmokepurpp, Lil Pump & Gucci Mane Are Working On Full-Length "Gucci Gang" ProjectThe "Gucci Gang" group project is in the works according to Smokepurpp.By Devin Ch
- SportsLil Pump Planning A Month-Long Vacation With Floyd MayweatherLil Pump and Floyd are bringing 30 watches each.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSmokepurpp Beefs With Lil Pump & Says "Gucci Gang" Was His SongSmokepurpp says he wrote and produced all of Lil Pump's early songs.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Pump Oversteps His Garden Plot: "I'm The Only Reason Why SoundCloud Exists"Lil Pump is still the most polarizing figure in contemporary hip-hop.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Pump Says He's Boycotting Gucci But Won't Retire "Gucci Gang"Lil Pump will continue to perform his breakout hit despite the Gucci boycott.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Pump Makes The Boldest Claim: "I Got Lady Gaga On The Album"Do you like you some Lady Gaga?By Devin Ch