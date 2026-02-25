Lil Pump Trashes Lil Tracy As The SoundCloud Era Debate Rages On

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Finals-Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors
Jun 5, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; American Rapper Lil Pump performs during halftime in game three of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Lil Pump was one of the biggest rappers in the world in 2017, and now, he is going off about his place in the music world.

Lil Pump was one of the most controversial rappers when he first burst onto the scene in 2017. At the time, he was part of the SoundCloud Era, and some purists felt like this was the end of rap music as we know it.

His song "Gucci Gang" was a huge hit, but as many know, it was completely devoid of bars and elite songwriting. His glorification of drugs was also alarming, and artists like J. Cole tried to get through to him.

These days, Pump isn't exactly an A-list rapper. While he still tours and makes videos on social media, it's hard to imagine a world in which fans are seriously checking for his music. He remains a nostalgia act of sorts. If you want to restore the feeling you had nine years ago, then perhaps Pump remains a compelling figure. Otherwise, he's just a guy who had some big hits a decade ago.

With that being said, Pump doesn't seem to be enthusiastic about the discourse around his name. In fact, he recently took to social media, where he noted that guys like himself, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Trippie Redd, and even 6ix9ine are still touring.

Read More: Tupac's "All Eyez On Me" Was His Post-Prison Reckoning

Lil Pump Rants About Touring

During this rant, Pump made sure to go off on Lil Tracy. It is here where Pump claims that Lil Tracy had to move across the United States because he simply could not afford to live in Los Angeles anymore.

It was a low blow to an artist who has been through a lot over the years, especially with his proximity to Lil Peep. Regardless, this type of rhetoric should not be a surprise from Pump. After all, he is a big Donald Trump guy, and even shared the stage with him back in 2020.

Quite frankly, it is a bit comical to see Pump put himself in such high esteem with Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, and Trippie Redd. By every metric, those artists have lapped Pump a million times over. Delusions of grandeur certainly seem to be the theme of this latest rant.

Read More: Jesse Jackson Never Underestimated Hip-Hop’s Power

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park Original Content SoundCloud Rap Albums That Defined A Generation
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 Politics Lil Pump Gets Shoutout From Donald Trump At Florida Rally: Watch
Lil Pump's Exclusive Performance At VIP Room Music Lil Pump Performs "Gucci Gang" During Grandmother's 90th Birthday
Comments 0