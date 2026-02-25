Lil Pump Trashes Lil Tracy As The SoundCloud Era Debate Rages On

Lil Pump was one of the most controversial rappers when he first burst onto the scene in 2017. At the time, he was part of the SoundCloud Era, and some purists felt like this was the end of rap music as we know it.

His song "Gucci Gang" was a huge hit, but as many know, it was completely devoid of bars and elite songwriting. His glorification of drugs was also alarming, and artists like J. Cole tried to get through to him.

These days, Pump isn't exactly an A-list rapper. While he still tours and makes videos on social media, it's hard to imagine a world in which fans are seriously checking for his music. He remains a nostalgia act of sorts. If you want to restore the feeling you had nine years ago, then perhaps Pump remains a compelling figure. Otherwise, he's just a guy who had some big hits a decade ago.

With that being said, Pump doesn't seem to be enthusiastic about the discourse around his name. In fact, he recently took to social media, where he noted that guys like himself, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Trippie Redd, and even 6ix9ine are still touring.

Lil Pump Rants About Touring

During this rant, Pump made sure to go off on Lil Tracy. It is here where Pump claims that Lil Tracy had to move across the United States because he simply could not afford to live in Los Angeles anymore.

It was a low blow to an artist who has been through a lot over the years, especially with his proximity to Lil Peep. Regardless, this type of rhetoric should not be a surprise from Pump. After all, he is a big Donald Trump guy, and even shared the stage with him back in 2020.