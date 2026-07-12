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jay-z 25 setlist
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Music
JAŸ-Z's Setlist For Yankee Stadium Night Two
JAŸ-Z had a lot of surprises in store for fans at his second Yankee Stadium show, which celebrated 25 years of "The Blueprint."
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
July 12, 2026