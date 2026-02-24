Amanda Seales Blasts Ryan Coogler For Attending The Oscars

BY Cole Blake
Norman Reedus And Amanda Seales Visit Extra
UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Amanda Seales at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 11, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)
Ryan Coogler and his film, "Sinners," have been nominated for a record-breaking 16 awards at the Oscars ceremony.

Amanda Seales says it's hypocritical of Ryan Coogler to be attending the Academy Awards ceremony, despite centering his latest film, Sinners, around the idea of cultural assimilation. She explained her stance on the matter during a lengthy video rant on social media, earlier this week.

"Y'all keep showing up to these racist ass places and expecting racism not to happen," she began. "Stop supporting this sh*t. Let them crackas be amongst themselves. I don't know why we keep showing up to these places expecting respect. "

She continued: "Ryan Coogler, whose work I love and respect, is gonna go to the Oscars... Why would you make that movie and then show up in the places and spaces of assimilation?"

"Sinners" Oscars Nominations

At the Academy Awards, Coogler and Sinners will be competing for a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations. They include Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and more.

Discussing the feat with Deadline in January, Coogler admitted he wasn't expecting such recognition. “I did not have any expectations when it came to the recognition of what they [the team] did," he said. "For me, people just showing up to the movies and having a good time, that would’ve been enough. That is worth all the effort. But that people would consider the craft and the achievements that went into it individually. It’s so rewarding.”

At the Academy Awards, Sinners will be competing against numerous other popular films to release in 2025. These include One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and more. Michael B. Jordan is competing for Best Actor for his role in the film, while Delroy Lindo is up for Best Supporting Actor.

