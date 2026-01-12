Michael B Jordan’s Mom Unimpressed By Nikki Glaser’s NSFW Joke

Michael B Jordan is one of Hollywood's favorite actors/celebrities. However, he's also one of the most objectified. As a result, whenever he's at an award show and a woman in onstage, get ready for some NSFW level jokes. That happened last night at the 2026 Golden Globes with Nikki Glaser hosting.
It didn't take long for this to happen either with the comedian making the quip just moments into the program. She set up her funny but sort of awkward pun with a reference to Jordan's roles in the acclaimed Ryan Coogler film, Sinners.
In the movie, the 38-year-old plays twin brothers "Smoke" and "Stack." Glaser, 41, said, "In Sinners, Michael played two brothers. Am I allowed to say that?" She continued, "And I can’t believe it. We got two Michael B. Jordans. When I saw that, I was like, Nikki B. Jerking, because that was awesome."
The crowd, as well as the Creed actor himself were fans of it, with the latter doing his best to hold in his laughter. However, the camera hilariously panned to the star's mom, Donna Jordan, and she was not all that amused nor impressed.
She took a sip of her drink and rolled her eyes, avoiding all contact, as caught by Entertainment Tonight. Nikki, sort of feeling guilty, took back her punchline a bit. "Why did I make that joke? I know your mom. I’m so sorry. I should not have said that to you. That should have been a DM. My mistake. My mistake. I love you. You’re amazing."
What Awards Did Michael B Jordan Win At The Golden Globes?
Unfortunately, this somewhat uncomfortable moment sort of encapsulated the rest of Michael's evening at the 82nd award show. He was only up for one category, but it was one of the biggest one of them all, Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama.
He came away empty handed, losing to Wagner Moura, who starred in The Secret Agent. But while he didn't win any individual awards, Sinners did nab a few trophies. The horror/drama flick went on to claim Best Original Score and Cinematic And Box Office Achievement.