Michael B Jordan’s Mom Unimpressed By Nikki Glaser’s NSFW Joke

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
45th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red Carpet
PASADENA, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Actor Michael B. Jordan (R) and mother Donna Jordan attend the 45th NAACP Image Awards presented by TV One at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Michael B Jordan has long been a sex symbol in Hollywood, but Nikki's Glaser's attempt to capitalize on it didn't sit well with his mom.

Michael B Jordan is one of Hollywood's favorite actors/celebrities. However, he's also one of the most objectified. As a result, whenever he's at an award show and a woman in onstage, get ready for some NSFW level jokes. That happened last night at the 2026 Golden Globes with Nikki Glaser hosting.

It didn't take long for this to happen either with the comedian making the quip just moments into the program. She set up her funny but sort of awkward pun with a reference to Jordan's roles in the acclaimed Ryan Coogler film, Sinners.

In the movie, the 38-year-old plays twin brothers "Smoke" and "Stack." Glaser, 41, said, "In Sinners, Michael played two brothers. Am I allowed to say that?" She continued, "And I can’t believe it. We got two Michael B. Jordans. When I saw that, I was like, Nikki B. Jerking, because that was awesome."

The crowd, as well as the Creed actor himself were fans of it, with the latter doing his best to hold in his laughter. However, the camera hilariously panned to the star's mom, Donna Jordan, and she was not all that amused nor impressed.

She took a sip of her drink and rolled her eyes, avoiding all contact, as caught by Entertainment Tonight. Nikki, sort of feeling guilty, took back her punchline a bit. "Why did I make that joke? I know your mom. I’m so sorry. I should not have said that to you. That should have been a DM. My mistake. My mistake. I love you. You’re amazing."

Read More: Celina Powell's Most Infamous (Alleged) Sneaky Links

What Awards Did Michael B Jordan Win At The Golden Globes?

Unfortunately, this somewhat uncomfortable moment sort of encapsulated the rest of Michael's evening at the 82nd award show. He was only up for one category, but it was one of the biggest one of them all, Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama.

He came away empty handed, losing to Wagner Moura, who starred in The Secret Agent. But while he didn't win any individual awards, Sinners did nab a few trophies. The horror/drama flick went on to claim Best Original Score and Cinematic And Box Office Achievement.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Delivers Video Game-Like Visual For "Helicopter$"

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
tom brady roast Sports The Roast Of Tom Brady: 7 Best Jokes
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show Pop Culture Nikki Glaser Called Out By Diddy Accusers’ Lawyers For Golden Globes “Freak Off” Jokes
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Comments 0