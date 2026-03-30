Boosie Badazz Snaps On "Racist" Airport Employee

Boosie Badazz called out an employee at the airport during a fiery rant on social media, over the weekend. In doing so, he accused the woman of being "racist," noting that she suggested his jewelry could be used as a weapon. It's unclear exactly what prompted the argument, nor which airport Boosie was at, although he mentioned being in Minneapolis.

“I just ran across a racist-ass bitch, a white stanky racist ass-b*tch” Boosie began in the post. “B*tch see my jewelry and get jealous. [She] going in, talking about I got a weapon in there. Talking about my ring is a weapon, I can’t fly with it. You racist b*tch. Then, she go to her boss, he a racist b*tch." From there, he explained that he tried telling the woman that he could miss his flight due to the delay, but she didn't care.

In a since-deleted caption on X (formerly Twitter), Boosie added: "U RACIST STANKY ASS B*TCH ! U UGLY HOE !! QUIT YO F*CKING JOB B*TCH IF U MAD AT THE WORLD !! ICE DONT EVEN ACT LIKE U MFS N THE AIRPORT."

When Align With Nae shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section, with many pointing out how often Boosie runs into similar incidents. "Every week, literally EVERY WEEK someone does something to Boosie," one user wrote.

Boosie Badazz's Feud With Kodak Black

Prior to the airport drama, Boosie Badazz had been making several headlines for feuding with Kodak Black, this month. The two had been at odds for years, but the drama heated up again after an exchange of words on Instagram Live.

Eventually, Boosie decided to be the "bigger man" and stop engaging with the beef. "TO THE MUSIC PEOPLE WHO WE BOTH GOT RELATIONSHIPS WITH WHY YALL AINT TELL HIM NOTHING? YALL HAD A YEAR N A HALF TO TELL HIM SOMETHING? WHY YALL AINT CALL HIM SMH YALL CONFUSING ME CAUSE PEACE IS PEACE IF YALL REALLY SEARCHING FOR IT RIGHT," he wrote in a post on X. "I SAID WHAT I SAID N MOVED ON THIS N**** KEPT IT GOING FOR ALMOST 2 YEARS LOL NOW I NEED TO BE THE BIGGER MAN!! WHAT A WORLD. WHAT YALL THINK ABOUT THESE DUDES N THE MUSIC INDUSTRY?"