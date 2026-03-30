Boosie Badazz Snaps On "Racist" Airport Employee

BY Cole Blake
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COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - AUGUST 15: Boosie Badazz performs onstage during The Parking Lot Concert Series at Georgia International Convention Center on August 15, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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Boosie Badazz said that he was traveling in Minneapolis when a TSA agent told him that his jewelry could be a weapon.

Boosie Badazz called out an employee at the airport during a fiery rant on social media, over the weekend. In doing so, he accused the woman of being "racist," noting that she suggested his jewelry could be used as a weapon. It's unclear exactly what prompted the argument, nor which airport Boosie was at, although he mentioned being in Minneapolis.

“I just ran across a racist-ass bitch, a white stanky racist ass-b*tch” Boosie began in the post. “B*tch see my jewelry and get jealous. [She] going in, talking about I got a weapon in there. Talking about my ring is a weapon, I can’t fly with it. You racist b*tch. Then, she go to her boss, he a racist b*tch." From there, he explained that he tried telling the woman that he could miss his flight due to the delay, but she didn't care.

In a since-deleted caption on X (formerly Twitter), Boosie added: "U RACIST STANKY ASS B*TCH ! U UGLY HOE !! QUIT YO F*CKING JOB B*TCH IF U MAD AT THE WORLD !! ICE DONT EVEN ACT LIKE U MFS N THE AIRPORT."

When Align With Nae shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section, with many pointing out how often Boosie runs into similar incidents. "Every week, literally EVERY WEEK someone does something to Boosie," one user wrote.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Claims He's Backing Down Following Another Concerning Kodak Black Video

Boosie Badazz's Feud With Kodak Black

Prior to the airport drama, Boosie Badazz had been making several headlines for feuding with Kodak Black, this month. The two had been at odds for years, but the drama heated up again after an exchange of words on Instagram Live.

Eventually, Boosie decided to be the "bigger man" and stop engaging with the beef. "TO THE MUSIC PEOPLE WHO WE BOTH GOT RELATIONSHIPS WITH WHY YALL AINT TELL HIM NOTHING? YALL HAD A YEAR N A HALF TO TELL HIM SOMETHING? WHY YALL AINT CALL HIM SMH YALL CONFUSING ME CAUSE PEACE IS PEACE IF YALL REALLY SEARCHING FOR IT RIGHT," he wrote in a post on X. "I SAID WHAT I SAID N MOVED ON THIS N**** KEPT IT GOING FOR ALMOST 2 YEARS LOL NOW I NEED TO BE THE BIGGER MAN!! WHAT A WORLD. WHAT YALL THINK ABOUT THESE DUDES N THE MUSIC INDUSTRY?"

Read More: Boosie Badazz Intensifies Kodak Black Beef By Threatening Him With Fentanyl

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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