Boosie Badazz Exposes Alleged “Stalker” Who Called CPS On Him

Boosie Badazz is almost always wrapped up in some kind of drama, and this week, it allegedly involves stalking. Recently, the Louisiana rapper hopped online to vent about the situation. According to him, someone called CPS on him and his fiancée, Rajel, and he was able to track them down. He claims that he scoured the perpetrator's social media profiles too, only to discover that she's posted about him multiple times.

"CRAZY MF CHILD PROTECTIVE SERVICES YALL GOT ME F*CKED UP THIS LADY A DAM CRAZY 💯💯💯💯💯💯💯🔥💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯," he wrote, as captured by Watch Live Bitez. "YOLUNDA HEARNS IS A DAM PSYCHO TIED THE NUMBER TO HER CASH APP💯🔥 ALF LOOKING BIXXH."

Boosie didn't stop there, however. He also went on to post a photo of the alleged stalker, confirming he spent his morning speaking with CPS. "IM ON YO A**🤣🤣🤣ALL DAY ✅," he captioned the post. "HAD CPS AT MY DOOR THIS MORNING ✅💯IM PUTTING THIS PICTURE ON THE BOOSIE BASH SCREEN AT THE CONCERT‼️."

Is Boosie Badazz Still Beefing With Kodak Black?

Boosie's alleged stalker isn't the only person he's had problems with lately, either. He also began going back and forth with Kodak Black earlier this month after the 28-year-old joined his livestream. They traded insults about each other's alleged drug habits, family lives, and more.

Fortunately, it doesn't look like Boosie intends to stoke the flames of the feud much longer. Earlier this week, he claimed that some of his peers have told him to back off.

"TO THE MUSIC PEOPLE WHO WE BOTH GOT RELATIONSHIPS WITH WHY YALL AINT TELL HIM NOTHING?" he also asked. "YALL HAD A YEAR N A HALF TO TELL HIM SOMETHING? WHY YALL AINT CALL HIM SMH YALL CONFUSING ME CAUSE PEACE IS PEACE IF YALL REALLY SEARCHING FOR IT RIGHT."

"I SAID WHAT I SAID N MOVED ON," he concluded. "THIS N**** KEPT IT GOING FOR ALMOST 2 YEARS LOL NOW I NEED TO BE THE BIGGER MAN!! WHAT A WORLD."