Boosie Badazz Wants Permission For An Urgent Trip To China

Boosie Badazz says he wants permission to travel to China to receive diabetes treatment, which he learned about on social media. He explained his request in response to a post from SayCheeseTV, which claimed scientists in China have been able to reverse type 1 and type 2 diabetes through the use of stem cells.

The post read: “China scientists have successfully used stem cells to reverse type 1 and type 2 diabetes in humans. Stem cells are helping some Type 1 patients make insulin naturally. No injections, no pumps — just your body doing the work.”

“CAN SOMEONE CALL MY ASSISTANT,” Boosie replied in his since-deleted post, adding their phone number. “If U can get me THIS DONE SO I CAN ASK MY PO N JUDGE FOR PERMISSION TO GO TO CHINA.”

The exact sourcing of the post from SayCheeseTV remains unclear. The American Medical Journal previously published a story about a woman in China receiving an experimental stem-cell treatment for Type 1 diabetes, but that was back in 2024. Regardless, Boosie appears to be interested.

Boosie Badazz's Gun Case

As for why he'd need permission to travel to China, Boosie was recently sentenced to three years of supervised release due to a federal gun case. He also got hit with a $50K fine and will have to complete 300 community service hours.