Feds Plan To Use Yella Beezy’s Lyrics And Boosie Badazz Shooting To Build Case In Mo3 Murder Trial

The federal case against Yella Beezy is heating up. Prosecutors are making it clear they plan to go deep into his past to prove their point. According to court filings in Dallas, the state intends to argue that Yella Beezy played a key role in a violent rivalry that led to the 2020 highway killing of Mo3, born Melvin Noble. Prosecutors say the feud between the two Dallas rappers had been building for years and that it was more than just music industry tension.

In new filings, as reported by AllHipHop, the state claims Beezy has ties to the Crips and a group known as Get Rich Cartel. They plan to present social media posts, lyrics, and his public image as evidence that he embraced and promoted a gang lifestyle. Prosecutors also describe him as someone who associates with dangerous individuals and has a history involving weapons.

The filing outlines several past arrests and cases, dating back to a 2005 juvenile assault case. It includes weapon and drug charges from 2009, an unlawful carrying of a weapon charge in 2011, and multiple assault cases between 2020 and 2024. Some of those cases were dismissed, while others resulted in probation or reduced charges. A 2021 sexual assault case in Plano was reportedly reduced to a misdemeanor, with related charges later rejected.

Feds Plan On Using Lyrics In Case

While many of these incidents did not lead to convictions, prosecutors say they show a pattern of behavior. They argue this history helps explain the alleged bad blood between Beezy and Mo3, which they say started around 2017 and escalated over time.

The fallout from Mo3’s death also reached Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz. He was one of his close collaborators who appeared on “Errybody (Remix).” Just days after Mo3 was killed, Boosie was shot in the leg while in Dallas to pay his respects. Prosecutors now argue that the tension between camps had spiraled far beyond music. They accuse Yella Beezy of turning a public rap rivalry into a murder-for-hire scheme. They claim he hired Kewon Dontrell White to carry out the shooting on the freeway.

Beezy has denied involvement in Mo3’s death. As the case moves forward, jurors could hear about years of tension, music, and street politics that prosecutors claim set the stage.

Meanwhile, Beezy’s legal team already pushed back his February 2 trial date following the recent death of his mother. The rapper missed a previous court hearing on Friday, January 16, as his family dealt with the loss.

Beezy has been on house arrest with electronic monitoring since March 2025 after posting a $750,000 bond. Two other men, Kewon White and Devin Maurice Brown, are also facing federal charges tied to Mo3’s death as the case continues to unfold.