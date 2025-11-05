DJ Premier says that many people who attended the funeral service for D’Angelo went against the family's request to avoid filming and posting on social media. In turn, he complained about people showing "fake love" and being disrespectful.

“You got to fill out an application to get in and get approved,” Premier said in a message on social media caught by AllHipHop. “And before you submitted it as a thing at the bottom that said, ‘Please don’t post, please don’t film. And let’s keep it private for the viewing and the service.'”

He continued: “People are running amok all over there, and they’re posting sh*t, posting the program with the whole service, and even the cemetery. That shows that fake love is even at your funeral, man, but it is what it is.”

In response to Premier sharing a tribute to D'Angelo on Instagram, fans showed plenty of love in the comments section. "He was my bucket list performer. I know it sounds selfish, but I’m so saddened by that I did that. I will never get to see him perform. He is definitely one of the greatest of all time and my deepest condolences. Go out to his family and friends," one user wrote. Another added: "I will miss D’ dearly. The moment he and I sat down to work, I knew he was rare and a music genius! I didn’t know it for certain at the time, but I felt he would change the entire industry. History supported my initial feeling. He was one of one. Gone way too soon. Rest well my friend. Say hello to Angie for me!"

D’Angelo Tributes

D’Angelo died amid a private battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 51, last month. “We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind," his family wrote in a statement at the time.

Many other artists in addition to DJ Premier have shared tributes for D’Angelo in the wake of his passing. Tyler, the Creator, Lauryn Hill, Busta Rhymes, and many more have also spoken out about his legacy and influence on their own careers.