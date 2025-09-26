DJ Akademiks shared his thoughts on the song during a recent stream, for example, making it clear that he was impressed. He even called the femcee up to commend her for her verse. "Cardi, I hate to do this to you, it's Ak," he began, as captured by joebuddenclips/fanpage on X. "This is how you rap. I just want to tell you. I don't know why you're going that crazy. I'm listening to Thug's album and I heard your verse and I said 'this is how I like you to rap.' [...] You carried that n***a lowkey."

He went on to explain that he and Cardi have mutual respect for one another, even though they don't always agree. "Because we be having disagreements," Cardi added. "But I've got to see it both ways."

Cardi B Am I The Drama?

Ak also congratulated Cardi B on her new album, Am I The Drama?, which she unveiled last week. Not everyone is a fan of the project so far, however. She delievered some scathing disses directed at BIA, JT, and more. The former City Girls rapper has since fired back in a series of scathing tweets, trashing her boyfriend Stefon Diggs, her career, and more.

"That sh*t soooooo weak she gone need Jesus to help write when I'm done with her dirty ugly mash potatoes ass having ass!!!" JT tweeted yesterday. "Ewwww dirty non talented RAT!!!!!"