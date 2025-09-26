DJ Akademiks Calls Cardi B During Stream To Praise Her Verse On Young Thug’s “UY Scuti”

Cardi B performs at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Manchester, Tenn. Shelley Mays / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to DJ Akademiks, he and Cardi B have mutual respect for one another, even though they don't always agree.

Young Thug dropped his fourth studio album UY Scuti today, which boasts a long list of features from Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Sexyy RedLil Baby, YFN Lucci, and more. He and Cardi B even joined forces for the track "On The News," which has since received a great deal of praise.

DJ Akademiks shared his thoughts on the song during a recent stream, for example, making it clear that he was impressed. He even called the femcee up to commend her for her verse. "Cardi, I hate to do this to you, it's Ak," he began, as captured by joebuddenclips/fanpage on X. "This is how you rap. I just want to tell you. I don't know why you're going that crazy. I'm listening to Thug's album and I heard your verse and I said 'this is how I like you to rap.' [...] You carried that n***a lowkey."

He went on to explain that he and Cardi have mutual respect for one another, even though they don't always agree. "Because we be having disagreements," Cardi added. "But I've got to see it both ways."

Cardi B Am I The Drama?

Ak also congratulated Cardi B on her new album, Am I The Drama?, which she unveiled last week. Not everyone is a fan of the project so far, however. She delievered some scathing disses directed at BIA, JT, and more. The former City Girls rapper has since fired back in a series of scathing tweets, trashing her boyfriend Stefon Diggs, her career, and more.

"That sh*t soooooo weak she gone need Jesus to help write when I'm done with her dirty ugly mash potatoes ass having ass!!!" JT tweeted yesterday. "Ewwww dirty non talented RAT!!!!!"

During a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Cardi clarified that she stands by everything she said. According to her, she's not the one who started all of this. "They felt like I was an easy target," she explained. "I'm not a target and I'm not easy neither. I let them think that they had it, but just remember who started with who."

