Cardi B Blames "The Government" For Comical Onstage Mishap During Tour

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Cardi B accepts the award for Best Rap Album for 'Invasion Of Privacy' with Offset (r) joining her onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Considering Cardi B's recent online clash with the United States Department of Homeland Security, maybe this joke is deeper than fans think.

Cardi B recently kicked off her "Little Miss Drama" tour for her 2025 comeback album AM I THE DRAMA?, and it's already leading to some debate. But whereas a BIA diss was more consequential, this new discussion around a clip of Cardi falling at her Las Vegas stop last night (Friday, February 13) is much more light-hearted.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, you can see her fall off a chair on her back while performing her "Thotiana" remix, but she kept the performance going without a hiccup. "That was the government!" the Bronx superstar joked afterwards, with Cardi B's BIA diss track "Pretty & Petty" playing afterwards.

"Can someone put a community note on this ? This video is clearly Ai," she joked on Twitter, quote-tweeting a video of the moment. It joins other jokes that Cardi's made at her expense with recent viral accidents.

For example, Cardi B's seductive dance with a humanoid robot on the street resulted in the robot falling on her, causing her to topple as well. It was also funny for many fans to witness online, and she later seemingly joked about suing TMZ for posting the clip.

Why Is Cardi B Beefing With Homeland Security?

However, this shade to "the government" is particularly interesting because of Cardi B's recent Homeland Security spat. The United States government department dissed her online after she told fans to jump ICE agents at her shows if they try to take folks away. "As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior," the department tweeted, referring to Cardi's past as a stripper.

"If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to r*pe them. Why yall don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?" she tweeted in response. This was the day before this Vegas show, so it was clearly still on Cardi B's mind.

We will see if this clash develops further, especially after her most recent troll due to DHS partially shutting down amid a partial government shutdown in the United States. But for the Internet, this clip is just a funny viral blunder that Cardi recovered expertly from.

