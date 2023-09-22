Summer Walker Shares More Savage X Fenty Ambassador Pics

Earlier this week, Summer Walker absolutely stunned her fans with a pair of scintillating selfies. She was sporting some lingerie from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line that fans falling over themselves to praise her looks. As it turns out, those weren't the only pics she took as an ambassador for the brand. Earlier today, she once again dropped a caption-less Instagram post with two more photos of herself absolutely stunning in Fenty lingerie. This time she's crushing some flowery blue lace and laying on a bed while being photographed from above. Check out the pictures and the post itself below.

Fans in the comments reacted about how you'd expect them to. "IT’S BIG SUMMER NOT SPRING! 🔥😍," one of the top comments on the post reads. :You need help bringing the groceries?," another commenter jokes. The comments are also full of gifs and pictures fans are using to react to her incredible look. They're no strangers to seeing Summer slaying. Even before her Savage x Fenty posts, she was no stranger to gorgeous fit pics. Earlier this month she rocked a gold corset and snakeskin boots for a memorable night out that was captured on her Instagram.

Summer Walker's Newest Lingerie Pics

Earlier this week Summer stunned fans in a very different way on Instagram. She posted a compilation of pictures from her during her pregnancy and explained in the caption how much she missed that time. But seeing pics of Summer pregnant on the timeline tricked plenty of fans into thinking that rather than posting a throwback, she was pregnant again. Many of the top comments on the post are fans explaining how shocked they were by their initial reactions.

Summer Walker also shared some of her raw vocals to Instagram, reminding fans just how talented she is. The sparse video featured just her singing and a keyboard accompaniment and received massive praise from fans for her vocals. What do you think of Summer Walker's newest pair of gorgeous selfies? Let us know in the comment section below.

