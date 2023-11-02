Nike Air Max 1 Corduroy “Buff Gold” Officially Unveiled

A new Buff Gold pair dropping in 2023.

BYBen Atkinson
The Nike Air Max 1 Corduroy is generating excitement with its upcoming "Buff Gold" colorway. This classic model, known for its fusion of style and comfort, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals. The "Buff Gold" colorway is set to introduce a warm and stylish look, featuring rich, golden hues. This release is anticipated to attract both sneaker collectors and those who appreciate unique and premium design choices.

The Nike Air Max 1 Corduroy holds significance as a symbol of vintage sneaker culture, with its distinctive corduroy materials and classic design. With comfortable cushioning and a heritage feel, it remains a sought-after choice for both sneaker enthusiasts and those who appreciate retro-inspired fashion. As the "Buff Gold" version prepares to hit the market, the Nike Air Max 1 Corduroy reaffirms its status as a timeless icon in the sneaker world, showcasing its ability to adapt to evolving design trends while remaining a beloved favorite for those who appreciate its unique blend of heritage and style.

"Buff Gold" Nike Air Max 1 Corduroy

Nike Air Max 1 Corduroy
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gym rubber sole and a sail midsole which features a clear Nike Air bubble below the heels. Also, buff golf suede constructs the base of the uppers, with light brown corduroy overlays. Brown accents continue as a Swoosh is found on the sides and the tongue features white Nike branding. Nike Air Max branding is also located on the heels, once again in white. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway that combines earthy brown tones with vibrant buff gold.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 Corduroy “Buff Gold” will be released in 2023. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $160 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Buff Gold
Image via Nike
Nike Air Max 1 Corduroy
Image via Nike

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.