Stephen A. Smith Incensed By Viewer Who Slept With His Friend's Girl

Stephen A. Smith went on a rabid rant on The Stephen A. Smith Show after a viewer asked if he should come clean to his friend about sleeping with his girl while they were together. "Why don’t you go into the mirror and smash your own damn forehead into the mirror. Actually not the mirror, a brick wall. How bout you find a way to lift up your own arm and slap the living sh-t out of yourself." However, Smith wasn't finished eviscerating the viewer. "You say that’s your friend and you’re doing his girl? Really? Should you tell him? If she wants you that damn much why isn’t she leaving him," Smith said.

Of course, Smith has previously expressed some pretty fundamental views on relationships. In September 2023, Smith said he was happy to be single. "I'm 55 years old. I've never been married and I'm happy about it. Now, one could easily surmise that a past rife with some degree of promiscuity might, dare I say, contribute to my desire to be single. But that's not the reason." Furthermore, Smith used then-recent drama to further explain his case. "I am not upset about being single. Jeezy, how he filed for divorce from his wife, Jeannie Mai, after only two years, former friends are saying she's after his money," Smith ranted.

Stephen A. Smith Has No Time For Rest Rule Complaints

Meanwhile, Smith also went on an impassioned rant this week about NBA players complaining about the league's "rest rule". "If you're unhappy with this rule, blame some of your contemporaries. What do you expect the National Basketball Association to do when there are some players sitting out games to avoid getting injured? They're not injured, they are avoiding getting injured!" Smith ranted on First Take.

In particular, Smith was responded to comments from Tyrese Haliburton, who recently sounded off about the rule. “I think it’s a stupid rule, like plenty of the guys in the league, but this is what the owners want. So as players, we gotta do our job and play in 65 games if we’re able to. So, that’s what I gotta do, take care of my body to be able to play in those games, and I think you’re seeing other players in the league kind of face the same thing. As long as the owners are happy," Haliburton told The Athletic. Haliburton could lose out on up to $40 million if he is deemed ineligible for the All-NBA Team nod is likely heading for.

