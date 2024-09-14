Foushee Pays Homage To A Loved One With "Pointy Heights"

The wide-lensed artist drops off her new effort with a stacked producer list.

Foushee is an incredibly fascinating talent that needs to continue to get more attention. The New Jersey native with roots in Jamaica pretty much combines her eclectic background into her music. You will never hear her not try something new whether it be on a single, project, or feature. On her latest record, Pointy Heights, Foushee is toying around with alternative in so many ways and that's partially thanks to her varied production team. Steve Lacy is the biggest name here, and perhaps has the most influence on the direction of the sounds. However, there's also BNYX, Jean Baptiste, Carter Lang, and more.

What's also fun about this project is the connection that it has. Pointy Heights is a reference to her grandfather. "pointy heights is a mile & a half long area located right outside of old harbor jamaica founded by my grandfather pointy. they called him pointy bc he was pint sized :) this album is dedicated to him, the fam & the community". Leading up to the release, Foushee did share quite a bit of it's brief 10-song 27-minute long tracklist. Four were dropped off from the end of July up until the 11th of this month. Those include "still around", "war", "100 bux", and "feel like home" were all included in the roll out. Again, they all manage to sound drastically different from one another. Across it, you hear elements of doo-wop, alternative rock, and more. See why we and many others are co-signing Foushee's new release with the links below.

Pointy Heights - Foushee

Pointy Heights Tracklist:

  1. birds, bees
  2. do you have a soul?
  3. feel like home
  4. 100 bux
  5. loversland
  6. closer
  7. war
  8. rice & peas
  9. still around
  10. flowers

